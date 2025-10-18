Edge Financial Advisors LLC Sells 26 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Edge Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.68.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $716.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $746.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.03. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total transaction of $12,192,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,933,323. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

