Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,047,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,077,000 after buying an additional 11,458,239 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,179,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,395,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,229,000 after buying an additional 4,680,136 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,252,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,197,000 after buying an additional 3,707,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,701,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

