Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 134 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 730,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,393,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 31,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,540,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $1,543,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.9% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $621.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.23.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $473.76 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $521.74 and a 200-day moving average of $513.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

