Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE A opened at $142.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.83. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on A

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.