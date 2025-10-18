MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,112 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.