The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.20.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $213.09 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

