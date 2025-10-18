Private Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.2% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187,463 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,137,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,545,000 after purchasing an additional 137,896 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,033 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,084,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,307,000 after purchasing an additional 206,352 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,207,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 531,122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VTIP opened at $50.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

