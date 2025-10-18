Private Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Private Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 336,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $87.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

