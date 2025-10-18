Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,557,000 after buying an additional 183,095 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after buying an additional 153,895 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,303,000 after buying an additional 109,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,209,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,310,000 after buying an additional 233,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.