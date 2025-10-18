May Barnhard Investments LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

May Barnhard Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

IWP opened at $141.20 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

