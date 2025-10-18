IFG Advisors LLC Buys 239 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $193.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.