Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 109,029 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,029 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $193.27 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.49 and its 200-day moving average is $164.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.59.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

