Mutual Advisors LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6%

JNJ opened at $193.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $465.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.