Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $667.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $677.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $657.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.70. The firm has a market cap of $697.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

