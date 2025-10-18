Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,131 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.83.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:EME opened at $689.81 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $697.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $638.04 and a 200 day moving average of $536.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

