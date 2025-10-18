7,740 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH Purchased by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,932. The trade was a 20.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $134,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,411.86. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,258 shares of company stock valued at $7,449,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

