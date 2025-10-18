SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB Shares Bought by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 153,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 28,982 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 763.6% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 48,323 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

