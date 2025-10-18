9,743 Shares in Exelon Corporation $EXC Bought by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,417,000 after acquiring an additional 581,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,837,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,777,000 after acquiring an additional 106,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,008,000 after acquiring an additional 83,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,531,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Up 0.9%

Exelon stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.41.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

