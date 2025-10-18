Angeles Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.