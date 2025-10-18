Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,717,000 after purchasing an additional 176,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,911,000 after buying an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,309,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,680,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,188,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VBR opened at $205.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

