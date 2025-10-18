Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 154 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,302,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,354,940,000 after purchasing an additional 390,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 63.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459,123 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,087,000 after acquiring an additional 152,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,726,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,650 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,013,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.14 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of -191.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.