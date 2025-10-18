Arista Wealth Management LLC Acquires 784 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in General Dynamics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 25,390.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 203,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,516,000 after purchasing an additional 202,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2%

GD stock opened at $331.33 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.86 and a 200 day moving average of $298.89.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.44.

Get Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.