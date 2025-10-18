United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Stake Raised by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $40,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,350.5% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 58,289 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,598,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,491,000 after purchasing an additional 529,357 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 38,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.31.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

