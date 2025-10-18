Medtronic PLC $MDT is Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 3.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6%

MDT opened at $95.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $99.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

