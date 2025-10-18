Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 51.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 791,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,615,000 after buying an additional 160,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 11.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $188.10 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.