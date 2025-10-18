Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $50.70 Million Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Welltower worth $50,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

Welltower Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE WELL opened at $175.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $180.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.80 and its 200-day moving average is $158.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

