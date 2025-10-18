Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 17.0% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 15.5% in the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 39,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 17,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 47.5% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 1.5%

SYK opened at $374.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.77. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

