NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,437 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $29,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $214.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $256.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.