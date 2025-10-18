Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Citigroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 6.1% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE C opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $84.62.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Dbs Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

