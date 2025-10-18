Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,976,000 after acquiring an additional 824,243 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,748,000 after buying an additional 604,124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,481,000 after buying an additional 548,344 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 681.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 522,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,072,000 after buying an additional 455,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,213,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,143,000 after buying an additional 447,207 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $142.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average of $117.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

