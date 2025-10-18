Rodgers & Associates LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,842 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 492,425 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,382 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.17 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

