ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

