RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 41.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 107,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Arete Research raised Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ TTD opened at $49.98 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.