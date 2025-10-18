Rodgers & Associates LTD Reduces Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $86.51 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $109.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $99.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

