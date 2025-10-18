Citizens Business Bank Acquires 1,354 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Citizens Business Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of EW opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

