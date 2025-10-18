Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 54.15%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.