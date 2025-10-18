Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 244,815 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,815 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,924 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,880,000 after acquiring an additional 616,733 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,658,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,409,000 after acquiring an additional 368,908 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 640,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 282,489 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

