Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,404 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $327.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.91 and its 200 day moving average is $300.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $332.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

