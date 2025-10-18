Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC is Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 925,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 11.0% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Private Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $33,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $89,633,000. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,747,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,453 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,866.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,191,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,216 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 199.4% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,024 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

