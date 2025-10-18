Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 355.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,132 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 4.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

