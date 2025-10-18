Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $621,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,655,000 after buying an additional 764,573 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,473,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,303,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,512,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,973,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hologic by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,331,000 after purchasing an additional 213,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

