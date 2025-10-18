Hoese & Co LLP Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.6481 dividend. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

