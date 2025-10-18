ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,373 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,206 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after buying an additional 2,651,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

