iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,688,000 after buying an additional 2,185,348 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $181,715,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,598,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,997,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $93,474,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 929,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.