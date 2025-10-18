Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5,481.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 156,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 153,763 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $157.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.8%

DECK opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.