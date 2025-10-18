Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $43,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 49.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $619,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $207,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 price target on Moody’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moody’s from $595.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.87.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE MCO opened at $470.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.75. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.09, for a total transaction of $199,652.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,385,939.38. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,876. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

