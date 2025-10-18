Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 3.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.12.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $803.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $753.09 and a 200-day moving average of $766.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $760.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

