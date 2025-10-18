Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,242,000 after buying an additional 2,864,863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,210,000 after buying an additional 2,692,189 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,978.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after buying an additional 2,327,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $153.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

