Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 186.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.8% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $84,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,199.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $509.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,213.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,175.91. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $736.23 and a one year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,339.81.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

