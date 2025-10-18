JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $610.76 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $619.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $602.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.68. The company has a market capitalization of $760.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

